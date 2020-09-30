Sunny Leone Poses In White Dress With Bathtub In Background; See Photo

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently took to social media and shared a series of pictures through her official Instagram handle. She talked about staying at home amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and thanked everyone at the CBBC Sale show, for putting up a virtual event with utmost safety. Check out Sunny Leone’s latest social media post on the photo-sharing platform.

Sunny Leone shares photo with bathtub

Sunny Leone took to Instagram and shared a carousel post through her official account on September 30, 2020, Wednesday. It features three pictures of the Bollywood actor while sitting on the bathtub. She has donned a white dress and completed her look with a red lip shade, diamond ear studs, and has kept her hair loose.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Sunny Leone mentioned how challenging it has been to stay at home and spread positivity with the hope of things becoming alright. She wrote, “I know it’s hard to stay home as we have been at this for so many months. We are almost there everyone. We all got this !!!! Slowly but surely things will open back up !!!! #bepositive.

Although I can’t come in person because I’m 10,000 miles away, I want to thank everyone at the @cbbcsale show. I am so proud of them for putting this event on with the utmost safety and hard work to ensure it’s a success. It’s been a challenging time for all and let's be safe and show our support. !!! Great work @cbbcsale #uae #dubai !! Hope to e-meet and zoom with you this week !!! Xoxoxo. @cbbcsale : Dubai World Trade Centre : 30 SEPT - 4 OCT : #FreeEntry #cbbc #sale #shopping #fashion #uae #dubai #dwtc #cbbcsale #style #discounts #masks #sunnyleone #starstruck”. Check out Sunny Leone’s recent post:

Also read: Did You Know Sunny Leone Bathed In 100 Litres Of Milk For A Scene In 'Ek Paheli Leela'?

Also read: Kirti Kulhari Teases New Project With Pankaj Tripathi, Says ‘cannot Reveal Details’

Response to Sunny Leone's bathtub photo

Within a couple of hours of sharing the pictures, Sunny Leone garnered more than 1, 95, 000 likes and over 2415 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor applauded her looks by calling her gorgeous, beautiful, and cute. Meanwhile, many among them posted a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, fire, roses, and hugs, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Sunny Leone’s photos:

Also read: Akshay Kumar Visits Gurudwara In Glasgow; Fans Swamp Him For Pictures Outside The Hotel

Also read: Sunny Leone Drops A 'Hi' For Fans; Slays In An Elegant Grey Pencil Skirt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.