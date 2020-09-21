Sunny Leone Spends Quality Time In Garden With Husband Daniel Weber; See Picture

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is known to be quite active on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture of hers with her husband Daniel Weber. Take a look at their adorable picture and fans' reaction to the same.

Sunny Leone's photo with husband Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are known for their quirky chemistry on Instagram. The couple often shares prank videos on social media. However, recently, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture of hers with Daniel Weber. The couple posed for the camera while being seated in their garden. Sunny Leone is seen wearing a blue striped jumpsuit while Daniel Weber is wearing a black t-shirt with an American flag printed over it. Sunny Leone captioned the picture as "Quality time at the garden with @dirrty99" while tagging her husband Daniel Weber. Take a look at the picture:

Sunny Leone's fan showered lots of love on the couple's picture. Fans called them a perfect couple. Many fans commented with heart and fire emojis on Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's photo. Take a look at some of the comments.

Source: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Sneak Peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram

Sunny Leone is quite active on her Instagram. The Splitsvilla star often shares pictures of her makeup brand Starstruck. She also does various brand promotions on her page. She also shares a lot of pictures of her husband Daniel Weber and her children. Sunny Leone recently shared a picture with Daniel Weber from their afternoon date. Take a look:

She shared a gorgeous picture of herself recently. Along with the picture, she also shared a quote. The first picture is her selfie where she is sporting a casual look with her natural makeup. The quote in the second picture reads as, "It’s funny how the people that know the least about you always have the most to say." She captioned the picture as, "Lunch date! Catching up on world drama!" She also shared a pool picture with her husband Daniel Weber. The two are dressed in their swimsuits and look sizzling as they pose for the camera. One can also see their daughter Nisha photobombing the picture while she swims at the back. She wrote," The best thing about LA is the sunshine and this guy...lol @dirrty99" Take a look at the posts:

