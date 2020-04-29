Sunny Leone's New Office Is Her Parking Lot Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Sunny Leone is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She has been quite active on social media and the actor is seen posting many pictures during her quarantine. She has been spending time with her husband and also made sure that she entertains her fans. She has also created a page on Instagram that is 'Locked up With Sunny'. On this page, Sunny Leone goes live on Instagram with other celebrities during the lockdown. The actor also recently posted a picture on Instagram where she mentioned her new office during the lockdown.

Sunny Leone's new office during lockdown

The actor is standing in her parking lot in the image. She mentioned in the post that she had made it to her office to do some phone interviews but she is actually standing in her parking garage. She posted the image with laughing emojis. The actor was seen wearing a yellow and grey colour outfit.

Finally made to the office to do some phone interviews!!! Oh wait , I’m in the parking garage

😢🤣😁 my new life !!! pic.twitter.com/N7XWfUkkjp — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) April 28, 2020

This is not the first time that the actor posted an image during her lockdown. In this image, the actor was seen making a piece of art and she called it broken glass. Her caption was loved by the audience and it gained over 10.7 likes on Twitter and more than 716 K likes on Instagram. She also mentioned that she took 40 days to complete the piece of art

My lockdown piece of art.

It’s called “broken glass” sort of like our lives at the moment.

Everything might feel shattered, but every piece is meant to be next to each other to be made whole again. So if we can work together we also will feel whole again and come back together. pic.twitter.com/cbgKbOhHtw — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) April 26, 2020

