Sunny Leone Shows What Makes Her Saturday Night 'lit' With Husband Daniel Weber

On October 18, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone took to her social media handle and shared a picture, which featured her husband Daniel Weber. In the photo, the husband-wife duo is seen enjoying ice-cream. Keeping a casual look for the picture, Sunny was seen in a grey-colour tank top while Daniel sported an all-black look teamed up with a black cap.

Instagramming the photo, Sunny Leone wrote a caption, which read, "Night is about to get lit !!! Ice cream and sequence !!!" along with a collision emoticon. She also tagged Daniel Weber in the caption. Scroll down to take a look at Sunny Leone's latest Instagram post.

Sunny's night gets lit with Daniel

Within a few hours, the Ek Paheli Leela actor's post managed to garner more than 344k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from her 41.1M followers took to the comments section and flooded it with various emoticons, such as red-heart, heart-eye and fire, among many others.

On the other side, an Instagram user wrote, "Crushing over you two" while another asserted, "best couple i ever seen". A section of fans called the picture "beautiful".

A peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram

Interestingly, the Hate Story 2 actor is an active social media user as she keeps sharing the details of her whereabouts. From promoting her work on social media to give the glimpses of her life, she often manages to steal the attention of her fans. In a recent Instagram post, Sunny said bye to a "beautiful place" she recently visited Los Angles, California. In the photo, Sunny was seen striking a pose while sporting a face mask. Have a look below:

Coming to her professional front, Leone was last seen in the second instalment of the web-adaptation of her popular film Ragini MMS. Along with Sunny, the second season, which started streaming in December 2019, also featured Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood in the lead characters. Apart from being an actor, Sunny also owns her exclusive cosmetic brand, named ‘Starstruck’, which she launched back in March 2018.

