Zareen Khan Launches Her YouTube Channel, Says Fans Will Get A Glimpse Of Her 'real Self'

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan took to her Instagram and revealed that she has launched her very own YouTube channel. Zareen Khan is best known for her role in the Salman Khan starrer Veer. She was also seen in the movie Hate Story 3. Zareen Khan shared a video talking about her YouTube channel on her social media. She stated that she took the decision to launch her channel after public demand. She spoke about what the audiences can expect to see on her YouTube channel. Check out what she said.

Zareen Khan’s video

Zareen Khan took to her Instagram and shared a short video talking about her new channel. Zareen said that the audiences will get to see her as she is. She won’t be seen as Zareen Khan, the actor but will see how she is in real life. While talking about the content that will go on the channel, she said that the fans will see a lot of travel and fitness videos.

Zareen Khan also said that they will get to see some fashion, makeup and cooking videos as well. She said she won’t show a lot of cooking, makeup and fashion as she doesn’t know a lot of it. In the social media post, she wrote, ‘Launched my YouTube Channel. Have you subscribed yet? If not, do it NOW NOW NOW ! ***Link in Bio*** See you there. #ZareenKhan’ [sic]

Zareen Khan’s YouTube

Zareen Khan posted her first YouTube video on the channel and mentioned that she is more than just an actor. In the description of the video, she wrote about everything that she is other than being an actor. She wrote, ‘I’m more than an Actress..!! I’m a traveller, explorer, animal lover, fitness freak, a big foodie & more... I'm a Happy Hippie by heart & you will know exactly what that means through my youtube channel, so stay tuned & don't forget to subscribe.’ [sic]

