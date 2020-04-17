Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Share A Kiss While Wearing Face Masks; See Pictures Here

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are making headlines for their romance. They were recently spotted hanging out together in this quarantine period. They walked their dogs and were seen kissing. Read to know more.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ face mask kiss

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were seen walking their dogs in the Los Angeles while wearing matching face masks. Several pictures of them are out on the internet. In a picture, Affleck had his arms wrapped around de Armas. In another picture, the Gone Girl actor is seen kissing the actress while holding a beverage.

Ben Affleck wore a plain T-shirt over jeans. He held the leash of his German Shepard. Ana de Armas donned a black leather wrap dress. She paired it with white sneakers. The Knives Out actress held the leash to her tiny puppy, Elvis. Check out their pictures.

This was not the first time the couple was spotted while walking their dogs. Earlier, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were seen following the same routine. They held each other’s hands wearing their similar face masks. Affleck sported a T-shirt under a check shirt, while de Armas wore a black and white long dress. Take a look at some of their other pictures together.

As per reports, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas first met in 2019 on the sets of Deep Water. Last month, they went public with their romance. They were spotted on a barefoot beach walking during their trip to Cuba together. Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018.

