Sunny Leone's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue Has A Special Feature That No Other Celebrity Has

Amitabh Bachchan unveiling his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum was considered as a massive news in 2000. Since then, several Indian celebrities have also joined the legend in having a statue at the museum’s various centres spread across the world. Having a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum can be considered as a sign of popularity, and another celebrity in this category has been Sunny Leone.

The actor’s wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in Delhi in September 2018. However, there is a special feature in this that none of the other wax statues possesses.

Sunny Leone’s wax statue is the only one, among the presence of some of the most renowned names in various fields, to be scented. While the information was revealed at the time of the unveiling in 2018, it might have gone unnoticed amid the grand launch by the Ragini MMS 2 star and her husband Daniel Weber at that time.

However, the official Twitter handle of Madame Tussauds Delhi, shared the detail as a ‘did you know’ feature on Friday. The graphic of the wax statue shared that it is the first scented wax statue that bears the fragrance of her signature perfume. Sunny even retweeted the post.

Here’s the post:

Apart from Sunny Leone, another celebrity to have a special wax statue was Anushka Sharma. At the time her wax figure was unveiled, it was touted to be the first interactive wax statue at the museum.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunny Leone recently featured as a judge on the latest season of the reality show Splitsvilla. She had also featured in a special dance number in Motichoor Chaknachoor. On the film front, the actor is working on the South period movie Veeramadevi.

