Sunny Leone Shares The First Thing She Wants To Do After Lockdown Is Lifted

Sunny Leone has recently revealed the first thing she will do as soon as the lockdown is lifted. The actor mentioned that the first thing she will do is drop her kids off at school, according to a news portal. Sunny Leone said this as she said that she needs a breather after all of this is over.

Sunny Leone plans on dropping kids off at school after the lockdown is lifted

The lockdown period has been extended and several celebrities have supported this move by the government. Sunny Leone, however, mentioned that once the lockdown is lifted, the first thing she will do is drop her kids off at school so that she can have some time to relax. While speaking to a news portal, Sunny Leone mentioned that the lockdown has not been quite easy on her. She added that she has three young toddlers and they require a lot of attention.

Sunny Leone also mentioned that her house itself needs to be cleaned and she has to fulfill a few household duties. The actor added that things get difficult as there aren’t enough hours in the day to cope up with all these aspects. Sunny also mentioned that she is often exhausted by the end of the day, despite trying to keep her kids occupied with arts and craft. Sunny then went on to say that just like her, the kids too need a breather and hence she has promised her kids that they will go to Dubai once the lockdown is over. Sunny Leone also mentioned that her kids too miss their school and their friends and hence it will be refreshing for them to go back once again.

