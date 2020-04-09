Sunny Leone's Reaction To A Prank In This #ThrowbackThursday Video Is Hilarious; Watch

Jism 2 actor Sunny Leone is often known to play pranks on her co-stars and on the rest of the team members too. However, once when her team played a prank on her, Sunny almost lost her cool. Here is a #ThrowbackThursday video of Sunny Leone, who was mercilessly pranked by one of her team members.

Throwback to when Sunny Leone was pranked on set

Sunny Leone was seen sitting on a chair and reading a script when one of her team members brought a snake and scared her with it. Sunny Leone almost freaked out as she screamed with fear and went running behind her prankster. Sunny Leone almost didn't notice that she was being filmed and her reactions were hilarious.

Sunny Leone looked elegant even in her casual outfit. She wore a pair of ripped jeans and a grey tank top. With a little makeup, she completed her entire look with those black boots.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Doesn't Fail To Entertain Her Fans Even During This Lockdown

Also Read: Sunny Leone's Baby Shark Challenge With Daisy Shah Will Make You Want To Dance Right Away

Currently, the actor has been spending her days with her family due to the nationwide lockdown. She made another account on Instagram called, Locked up with Sunny and has been inviting Bollywood celebrities and other YouTubers for a fun live session in which they chat, dance and entertain the audience.

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be seen in a Telugu historic period film based on the life of a popular South Indian warrior Veeramahadevi. The multilingual film will release in five different languages worldwide. Apart from Veeramahadevi, Sunny Leone will also be a part of a Malayalam film Rangeela. Both films are expected to release later this year.

Also Read: Mandana Karimi Says She Can't Meet Her Family In Iran Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Also Read: Sunny Leone & Mandana Karimi’s Dance Moves Amid The Lockdown Is Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.