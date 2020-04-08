Sunny Leone Slays In Silver Monokini From Her '12 Days Of Summer' Series

Amid the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebrities are using social media to spread awareness. They are also sharing fun quarantine photos and videos to give insights into their day to day lives. Among them, Sunny Leone is posting her throwback pictures from her different photoshoots.

Recently, Leone took to Instagram and shared a sizzling photo on the poolside. The actor is looking immensely gorgeous in a dazzling silver monokini. She has been keeping her fans and followers engaged through regular posts during this period.

Sunny Leone's dazzling photo in a silver monokini

Shot by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani, Sunny Leone’s photos are garnering numerous likes and comments. Her picture in silver monokini has made people call her gorgeous and comment in fire emoticon. On the other hand, one of the actor’s fans wrote, “Machli Jal Ki Rani Hai” in a comment. Have a look at her recent post on Instagram.

In a series named '12 Days of Summer', she has been posting her glamorous photos in a bikini. Leone has been setting social media on fire with her incredible beachwear looks. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best photos from the '12 Days of Summer' series.

Sunny Leone’s glamourous photos from her new series

