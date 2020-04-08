Sunny Leone Doesn't Fail To Entertain Her Fans Even During This Lockdown

Currently, the world is on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In a situation like this, the entire country is on lockdown. Nobody is allowed to step out of their houses. At such a difficult time, Bollywood celebrities are being active on social media, entertaining their fans. The famous Bollywood actor, Sunny Leone is one such celebrity who is quite active on social media amidst lockdown. Sunny Leone is spending her quarantine doing something fun and productive. Read ahead to know about her quarantine antics-

Sunny Leone spends her quarantine entertaining the audience

Sharing monokini pictures

Sunny Leone has often been spotted posting throwback pictures of herself in a two-piece bikini. She has left fans gasping for air with her monokini pictures. Sunny Leone looks stunning as ever in these pictures.

Having some family time

Sunny Leone has also posted videos of herself having a fun time with family. The actor, her husband, Daniel Weber, and three little toddlers, Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber, and Noah Singh Weber, are seen goofing around in these times of a lockdown. Since always, Sunny has often been proven as a family girl.

Locked up with Sunny

Sunny Leone has started up a digital chat show, where the actor goes live with the celebrity on Instagram. The show is titled, Locked Up with Sunny. There have been various artists from all fields who have been appeared on this live chat show, like Anisha Dixit, Dabboo Ratnani, Giorgia Andiani, Mandana Karimi, and Daisy Shah. The most recent guest on the show was Elnaaz Norouzi, on April 7, 2020. The upcoming guest on the show is Karishma Tanna.

