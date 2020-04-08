Sunny Leone's Baby Shark Challenge With Daisy Shah Will Make You Want To Dance Right Away

Actor Sunny Leone is known to be active on social media and likes to keep her fans entertained with her posts. Recently, Sunny Leone's latest video has grabbed everyone's attention. In the video, it looks like Sunny Leone has come up with an entertaining idea to spend time at home.

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram account to share her video with her fans. The Kuch Kuch Locha Hai actor seems to have taken up the Baby shark challenge. In the video, Sunny Leone is dancing her heart out with actor Daisy Shah. The video shows how two friends can dance with each other in spite of being in their own homes. Sunny Leone captioned the post as "Baby shark challenge with @shahdaisy we had so much fun I have a few more videos I will share soon. Daisy, we are the best!".

Watch the video posted by Sunny Leone here

Several fans reacted to this video. The fans complimented the dance moves of both the actors. Check out the fan reactions here.

On the other hand, Sunny Leone in an interview with a media publication opened up about how her life has changed due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor said that life has changed for every single person. She also added that the entire world has slowed down. The actor is thankful for her three children who keep her and her husband and the nanny busy all day long. Sunny Leone mentioned that the three of them work together to feed the children, to entertain them and to keep them occupied.

