Sunny Leone Posts New Photo On IG, Captions "Tired Of Feeling Blue!! Ready For You"

Sunny Leone recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself. The star is seen sporting a blue long dress and with dangling earrings. She also posing in front of an artwork that complements the picture. She also tagged her own make-up brand in the picture which is - Star Stuck by Sunny Leone.

Fans love Sunny's new picture

Sunny Leone recently posted a very elegant picture of herself which is a little blurred. She is wearing a blue dress with frills and feather earrings. She is also posing in front of a baby blue wall with abstract artwork. The star captioned the picture - 'Tired of feeling blue!! Ready for you' with a kissing and heart emoji. Many fans loved the picture and responded with heart and fire emojis.

Picture Credit: Sunny Leone's Instagram

This is a quite different and unique picture as compared to Sunny Leone's other pictures on her Instagram. The star, who is very active on social media, usually uploads promotional, family or quite bold content. In her last posts, she uploaded a selfie with her husband Daniel Webber. She is seen wearing pajamas and her husband is wearing a black shirt with a cap. The selfie is set against a beautiful landscape.

Sunny Leone was seen doing a lot of activities in her previous posts like feeding the giraffes and going out to the farms. The actor is currently in LA with her husband and three kids. They are all self-isolating at Daniel's mother's house. In an earlier interview with a media outlet, Sunny talked about coming back to India and about the protest that was happening in LA. Sunny said that nobody deserves to be treated the way George Floyd was and that we have to bring an end to racism. To that, she added that cops must be given proper training before they are put on the field. On coming back to India, she said she would like to return as soon as possible as India was her home.

Promo Picture Credit: Sunny Leone's Instagram

