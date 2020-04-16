Shefali Jariwala Wishes To Embrace Motherhood, Says 'Sunny Leone Inspired Me To Adopt'

Bigg Boss 13's fame Shefali Jariwala has opened up to a news portal and expressed her desire to embrace motherhood. Shefali and husband Parag have the forethought to take their family ahead. Jariwala revealed Sunny Leone's decision of adoption has inspired her to do the same.

While speaking to the news portal, Shefali Jariwala expressed that she has discussed the adoption even with Hindustani Bhau inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shefali also said that she is very much inspired by Sunny Leone's decision of adopting a girl child. Expressing her desire of motherhood, Jariwala revealed she always wanted to adopt a baby girl after she tied the knot with Parag.

Furthermore, in the same interaction, Shefali also revealed when she discussed this with husband Parag, he was super supportive of her decision. Parag Tyagi also warmed her by saying-- she has to become a mother and he will do everything possible to be by her side while taking a decision. Shefali then spoke about how many children in the world need the shelter of love and care. The Kaanta Lagaa star stated she is in a good and secure position to give a child shelter, good education and also a great life, as it is the sheer benevolence of God, that she and her husband are blessed by the same.

Shefali Jariwala, who got married to Parag Tyagi in 2014, concluded by saying that she will soon adopt a baby girl if things fall in place. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant also expressed that the decision involves too much paperwork and formalities. But if all goes well, she and her husband will be overwhelmed to take up this step.

