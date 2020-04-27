Sunny Leone Shows Her 'Broken Glass' Abstract Artwork Made Over 40 Days Amid Lockdown

Sunny Leone recently posted an abstract painting that she made amid the lockdown. Sunny revealed that she had been working on the art piece from quite a while. In her caption, she mentioned that it took her 40 days to complete the painting.

Sunny Leone shows her 'broken glass' abstract artwork

Also Read | Effectively Implement Domestic Violence Act During COVID-19 Lockdown: HC To Centre, AAP Govt

Amid the lockdown, Sunny Leone has been doing various things to keep herself busy. The painting was one of them, as Sunny has mentioned taking up painting in several interviews. This particular painting by Sunny Leone was titled by her as ‘Broken Glass’ on her Instagram. The actor unveiled the painting and wrote a long caption about the painting and its meaning. According to her, the painting represents the current scenario we are in. Implying that we are scattered and misplaced due to the pandemic in the world. However, we can become whole again if we stick together with each other through these tough times, figuratively, according to Sunny.

Also Read | UK Home Secretary Criticised For 'boasting' About Low Crime Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Also Read | Joe Jonas Shows Off His Cooking Skills Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; See Pics

Closing the caption, Sunny Leone expressed her love for her fans. Several fans of the actor poured in with positive comments and appreciated the actor for the wonderful artwork. Amid lockdown, Sunny has also begun to host an online interview show where she invites and chats with several celebrities while staying indoors. Stars like BeyouNick, Ashish Chanchlani. Daisy Shah, among others, have been on the show and have enjoyed themselves. Fans of the actor were especially delighted with this new interactive session with their favourite superstars.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Shares Beautiful Throwback Picture With A Message Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.