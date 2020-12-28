Sunny Leone Resumes Work After Christmas Vacation, Posts Picture Of Herself On Set

One Night Stand actor Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Monday, December 28, 2020, to share a post of her resuming shoot after a short Christmas vacation. The actor went on to share a picture of her on sets. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a simple caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing over how stunning the actor looks on set.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny Leone shared a picture of her where she can be seen striking a pose on the sets of her upcoming film. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a dark grey co-ord set and completed her look with black ankle-length shoes. She completed her look with a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, blush pink highlighter, and glossy lips. In the background, one can also notice the set which appears to be a house.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “On set...time to work”. Take a look at the picture below.

Also read | When Sunny Leone Felt Reassured As A Parent By Seeing Kareena Taking Care Of Taimur

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice praising the actor for her good looks. The Instagram post went on to receive likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to laud her for her looks and poses, while some went on to share many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “Beauty”. While the other one wrote, “you look absolutely stunning”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Sunny Leone Collaborates With Online Fantasy Movies platform Zooppy

Sunny Leone earlier shared another post where she went on to revealed her next project titled Anamika. The actor posted photos from the sets of the next film, where she can be seen posing with the clapper board. While capturing the message, the actress shared her excitement at being part of a web series that marks her first collaboration with ace filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. The filming of the series will take place in Mumbai. She wrote, “While captioning the post, she wrote, “Satnam....the start of something new...and the end of my lockdown”. Check out the pictures below.

Also read | Sunny Leone Opts For Rickshaw Ride In Mumbai, Calls It The 'best Mode Of Transportation'

Also read | 'Start Of Something New': Sunny Leone Begins Shooting For 'Anamika' After COVID Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.