'Start Of Something New': Sunny Leone Begins Shooting For 'Anamika' After COVID Lockdown

Actress Sunny Leone took to Instagram and announced her next project Anamika. The actress shared pictures from the sets of the next project where she can be seen posing with the clapper board. While captioning the post, the actress expressed her excitement of being a part of the web series which marks her first collaboration with ace filmmaker Vikram Bhatt.The shooting of the series will be held in Mumbai.

Sunny Leone to feature in Anamika

While captioning the post, she wrote, “Satnam....the start of something new...and the end of my lockdown. A new journey starting with the Vikram Bhatt.” From the post, it is unclear whether Anamika is a film or a web show, yet the post has left all her fans excited to wa5tch the actress back on the screen after a long gap due to the lockdown. One of the Sunny Leone fans commented under the post and wrote, “This news is so amazing Sunny Leone.” Another user wrote, “This is simply amazing.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Finally we can see you back on screen.” Anamika is Leone's first project that she is shooting for post the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country. She had traveled to Los Angeles with her family in May to ensure the safety of her children against COVID-19.

Informing about the web series, Vikram spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said that due to the lock down the process of shooting was put on hold for some time. But once the restrictions were eased down by the government, the entire team has started working for the same now. Sharing his delight about shooting with Sunny, Vikram said that the team has just started shooting with Sunny and it has been a great as well as an exciting start. He expects that the audience too will have a great time to watch Sunny on screen. According to the entertainment portal, Anamika is a Gun Fu action series that will have 10 episodes.

Actress Sunny Leone who is known for her simple affectionate mannerism towards people, recently made it to the headlines after she was spotted taking a rickshaw (three-wheeler) ride in Mumbai and popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani managed to capture her as she stepped out of an auto. Dressed in casuals, Sunny was seen wearing a face mask and a scarf to cover her head. Sunny later dropped a comment on Viral's post and wrote, "Best mode of transportation ever!!". On December 11, Sunny Leone shared a teaser of her latest dance number titled Rangeeli Raat Ka from the movie, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. In the song, Sunny donned a Marashtrain style saree and also performed the Lavani. While Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the song, Shreya Ghoshal has voiced it. The movie will feature Arjun Rampal and Digangana Suryavanshi in pivotal roles.

(Image credit: Sunny Leone/ Instagram)

