When Sunny Leone Felt Reassured As A Parent By Seeing Kareena Taking Care Of Taimur

Sunny Leone is known to be a doting mother and has spoken about parenting and its challenges several times. In one of her recent interviews, she opened up about the challenges she faced as a parent and how actor Kareena Kapoor became her inspiration in overcoming her parental challenges in life. She also talked about how she tried to balance her work life to spend quality time with her kids and husband.

Sunny Leone’s interview

Sunny Leone on Kareena Kapoor Khan and parenting

During Sunny Leone's interview with Masala.com, Kareena was asked about whether she feels a bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan, as Taimur has constantly been compared with her kids. Sunny answered this saying that Kareena is an amazing mother and they both have been doing the best. She added how she felt reassured when she saw her taking care of her son which was like an invisible pep-talk for her. She said how she feels that if Kareena could manage it then she could manage it too.

Also Read Sunny Leone's Reaction To Boy's Admit Card To Isha Ambani's Wedding Anniversary: Ent Recap

Also Read Sunny Leone's 'night Is Young' As She Searches For 'mistletoe And Hottie'; See Pic

During Sunny Leone’s interview, she spoke about her reel and real life. She talked about how she brings up three children she has twin toddler boys and a daughter. She (her daughter) has her own opinions and wants to do her own things, but at the same time, it was amazing to watch them grow every single day. The actor added how she used to manage them with a time-table and how everything was done according to schedules. She also stated how kids’ nannies help her and then everything happens on time almost magically and there's no time to think about everything not being managed.

Balancing work and kids

About managing schedules amidst raising kids, the Leela actor said that she and her husband, Daniel manage their schedules in a way that one of them is home for the children at any given time and they constantly have to figure out how to spend maximum time with the kids. She also mentioned how lucky she was a wife who has a very hands-on husband as he is always there, at every step of the way whether it was for children's meals, snacks or bedtime.

Also Read Sunny Leone Talks About Social Media Toxicity, Says ‘We’re Just Messed Up Right Now’

Also read Sunny Leone Supports Vegan Fashion, Says 'the Shopping Is Very Easy'

Image Source- Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sunny Leone's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.