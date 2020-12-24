Sunny Leone collaborates with online fantasy movies platform Zooppy

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone recently collaborated with Zooppy, India’s first online fantasy platform for movies. The brand has roped the star for a first of its kind contest, offering great products to the common man at very good prices. The participants had to choose their lowest price on a product with the lowest unique amount winning the game.

In the latest edition of the game, the winner received an iPhone for ₹1270 only. Expressing her views on the same, Sunny Leone lauded it for helping people get their dream products at an affordable price.

In Sunny Leone’s collaboration with Zooppy, the concept of the game is to assist people in making their dreams come true by purchasing a product with their desired price.

Glad to be a part of it, Leone shared in a media statement, “It is a really cool contest. It helps so many people purchase the products of their dream at an affordable price. I am excited to be handing over the prize to the winner. Zooppy is a unique platform that provides a glimpse of the recent news and developments in the movie industry conjoined with a critical bird’s eye view of new releases in theatres and other streaming platforms. I feel happy to be a part of a platform that brings together film and content lovers.”

Sunny Leone's Instagram Zooppy contest

The new contest has allowed the audiences to use their knowledge and skills in movies and win real cash over multiple formats. Zooppy aims to leverage the patented technology to offer online movie-based skill competitions. One of the minds behind the movie-based fantasy game is Kerala-based technology enthusiast, Yuva Pushpakar, the CEO of Quarous Technologies. He is passionate about cinema, gaming, and to the pursuit of excellence and advancement of gaming platforms.

Yuva Pushpakar is also an actor, who has worked predominantly in the Tamil movie industry. He has worked in movies like Binami Velakotlu and Modhi Vilayadu. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny has an interesting line-up which includes a horror-comedy Koka Kola, an action thriller web series by Vikram Bhatt, a South film and the 13th season of Splitsvilla.

