Sunny Leone Reveals Her First Look From Upcoming Music Video, Says 'Loved This Look'

Sunny Leone is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Sunny Leone’s songs are upbeat and often become an instant party anthem. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share the first look of an upcoming music video of hers. Read to know more.

Sunny Leone shares first look from her upcoming music video

Sunny Leone shared a couple of photos revealing her first look from an upcoming music video of hers. In the photos, she is seen wearing a bubblegum pink wig which has bangs. She is also wearing a jacket of the same colour. She is also wearing lipstick in the shade Fuschia. Sunny is also posing giving quirky expressions in the photos. Sunny looked adorable and gorgeous in the costume.

Sunny Leone captioned the photos, “Loved this look from my last song shoot!! Sneak peak....” The post garnered 182K likes within an hour of uploading. Her fans were quick to react to these stunning photos. They used red heart emojis and fire emojis to express their admiration for the photo. One user has also said that they loved the colour of Sunny’s costume. See their reactions:

Sunny Leone songs are widely loved by audiences. She has starred in some of the popular songs like Baby Doll from the movie Ragini MMS 2 which has 88 million views on YouTube, Laila from the movie Raees which has 551 million views on YouTube and Pani Wala Dance which has 129 million views on YouTube. Some of other Sunny Leone's songs that are popular are Loca Loca, Lovely Accident, and Hollywood Wale Nakhre.

Sunny Leone’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. She constantly keeps her fans updated of her whereabouts. Sunny also uploads pictures and videos which feature her husband Daniel Weber. She also extensively promotes her makeup line Start Struck on Instagram. Her children Asher, Noah and Nisha also make it to Sunny’s Instagram feed. Work out videos and extensive physical training videos can also be found on Sunny Leone’s Instagram

Sunny made her Bollywood debut with the movie Jism 2. She then went on to star in various movies like Ek Paheli Leela, Tera Intezaar, Jackpot, Kuch Kuch Locha hai and Mastizaade. She is also co-hosting the show dating reality show Splitsvilla since 2014.

Image courtesy- @sunnyleone Instagram

