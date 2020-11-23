'City Slickers' Cast: Read The List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This 90s Comedy

City slickers is a 1991 western comedy. The film is directed by Ron Underwood and is a retro classic. The movie holds a 6.8 IMDb rating and some a slick cast of City Slickers is the reason it is still not forgotten by people. Nearly after four decades of the film's release, the movie is still a cinematic entertainer. The film was written by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The screenplay writers wrote down the City Slickers characters in a way that the film was a genuine comedy at the time.

The City Slickers cast also included the When Harry Met Sally actor, the late Bruno Kirby in its first instalment. Now we know you're thinking, "Why was Bruno Kirby not in City Slickers 2?" According to Hollywood Elsewhere, Kirby refused to sign because of his feud with Bill Crystal. Changes were made to script and Kirby's character was played by Jon Lovitz in part two.

City Slickers cast:

Billy Crystal as Mitch Robbin

Billy Crystal place the role of Mitch robbin in the film. One of the three middle-aged friends going through a mid-life crisis. His character is much like a macho-man hanging out with his buds. Billy is most famously remembered for his role in When Harry met Sally. The actor has since worked in a number of films and was most recently seen in Standing Up, Falling Down in 2018. He was also seen in Modern Family during a cameo in the shows one of the most exciting episodes Brushes with Celebrities.

Daniel Stern as Phil Berquist

Daniel Stern also a member of the gang played one of three friends in the movie. His character was named Phil Berquist. He has also been a part of many projects since his initial acting days. according to IMDb, he started acting at the age of seventeen. He was a part of the famous television series The Wonder Years. He appeared on many other TV series as well like Shrill, Manhattan and House of Lies.

Bruno Kirby as Ed Furillo

The famous New Yorker Bruno Kirby played the role of Ed Furillo. Furillo was the wise opinionated friend among the trio. Bruno Kirby usually played the roles of streetsmart, pushy and assertive roles. The actor passed away in Los Angeles at age of 57 in the year 2006. Bruno and Billy were good friends and co-stars back when When Harry Met Sally had relesed.

IMAGE CREDITS: Still from the movie's trailer

