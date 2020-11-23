Gigi Hadid And Baby Zigi's Early Christmas Decor Will Give You Major Festive Feels

American fashion model Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Monday, November 23, 2020, to share pictures of her early Christmas festive décor for baby Zigi. Along with the adorable pictures, the model also shared a sweet caption revealing details of the same. As soon as the post made way online, netizens could not stop gushing over how adorable the pictures are.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gigi Hadid shared several pictures of her with her daughter and also gave glimpses of her early Christmas décor. In the pictures, the baby’s face is not revealed and is covered as she lays in her mother’s arms. In the first picture, Gigi and baby can be seen striking a pose in a huge garden where one can notice acres of green grass and trees. Gigi is seen wearing a blue jumpsuit and completed the look with a grey knitted cardigan. Baby can be seen comfortably tucked in the animal print carrier.

Apart from their pictures, the model also started decorating her house and she rang in early Christmas for her little baby. One can notice the decorated Christmas tree, decorated stockings, cushions, and much more. One can also notice the glittery balls hanging with all lights on the Christmas tree.

Along with the pictures, the Gigi penned a sweet note describing the picture. She wrote, “A whole new kind of busy & tired ðŸ˜…â¤ï¸ but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸŽ”. Check out the pictures below.

As soon as the actor shared pictures of the same, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. Some of the users went on to comment with happy sweet notes talking on how well the house has been decorated. While some went on to compliment the pictures of Gigi and her baby. Some also went on to share all happy emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “The only way to do it!!!! Lucky little babe and the décor are just beautiful”. While the other one wrote, “so so pretty. Loving all the pictures hereee”. Check out a few more comments shared by Gigi Hadid.

