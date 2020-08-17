Sunny Leone Says 'girls Just Wanna Have Some Fun' As She Dives Into Pool With Nisha

Actor Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share a fun video of herself along with her friend Nuria and daughter Nisha. They could be seen enjoying a dive in the pool in the adorable video posted. In the caption for the post, Sunny has spoken about how girls just wish to have some fun. The video has been receiving a lot of love from her fans as they are loving the energy in the video.

Sunny Leone’s fun pool video

Actor Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share a fun video of herself with her best bud Nuria and daughter, Nisha. They could all be seen diving into the pool with bright smiles across their faces. Sunny Leone can be seen dressed in a plain light blue swimsuit while her friend Nuria is seen wearing a blue stripe one-piece suit. Nisha looks adorable with a pink floral swimsuit and yellow floats around her arms.

In the video posted, they can also be seen diving into the pool while maintaining coordination in movement. An upbeat song by artist Rain can also be heard in the background while the ladies and the little girl dive in for a good swim. A float can also be spotted in the pool which looks like Nisha’s water toy to play with.

In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone has mentioned that the girls only wish to have some fun. She has mentioned that this video features her close friend Nuria and their beauty, Nisha Kaur. She has also added that she will be keeping her followers updated with more shenanigans on the next day. She can also be seen thanking Nuria for having them over every few days. Have a look at the fun video from Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people can be seen complimenting Sunny Leone and her fun-loving attitude. A number of people are seen expressing themselves through emoticons as they love the pool video. Have a look at a few comments on Sunny Leone’s video here.

Image Courtesy: Sunny Leone Instagram

