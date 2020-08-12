Sunny Leone Wishes Her Brother Sundeep Vohra In A Rare Childhood Photo; See Picture

Actor Sunny Leone is quite active on social media. She took to her Instagram handle earlier in the day to share an adorable post with her brother Sundeep Vohra. The post, which includes a rare throwback picture of Sunny Leone's childhood days, gave a glimpse of the lovely bond shared by the duo on the occasion of Sundeep's birthday.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone Shares A Glimpse Of Her Day In 'COVID Paradise', See Picture

Sunny Leone wishes brother Sundeep on his birthday

The Jism 2 actor posted quite a few pictures, from their childhood to some recent ones, and tagged her brother. In the first picture, little Sunny is seen with her family. The second picture has Sundeep sitting close to Sunny’s twin sons Noah and Asher. The third picture has Sundeep and Sunny enjoying playing games. And the last picture shows the adorable bond of the brother-sister duo as they are seen embracing each other and looking adorable. The actor has also mentioned in the caption how proud their parents would have been of him had they been alive. She ended the caption with a fun line stating that they need to click more photos together. Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the actor shared her these photos on the occasion of Sundeep’s birthday, fans in huge numbers gushed to drop comments. While some commented with hearts, many also wished him ‘Happy birthday’. One of her fans wrote, “Awesome”. While another wrote, “Very beautiful ðŸ’—”. Take a look at fan reactions on Sunny Leone’s post:

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone Endorses Her Own Brand In Stunning Photos; See Pics Here

Currently, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are quarantining at their Los Angeles home with their three children. She flew down with her husband, daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher from Mumbai earlier in May 2020. She decided to move there as she felt that the kids ‘would be safer against this invisible killer COVID-19' in the US.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunny Leone was last seen in a song in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor. The film was directed by debutant Debamitra Biswal. She also had a role in Arjun Patiala, which featured Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Sharma.

(Image Credit: Sunny Leone IG)

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone Visits Fire Station, Thanks Community Helpers For Teaching Kids About 'safety'

ALSO READ: Did You Know Sunny Leone Was To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Kunal Kemmu's 'Kalyug'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.