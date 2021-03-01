Parth Samthaan Gives 'overview' Of Recent Trip To Maldives, Says 'Memories To Cherish'

Actor Parth Samthaan jetted off to the Maldives in the last week of February and shared many glimpses from his trip. On Sunday, he dropped another video and gave a sneak peek into his entire holiday. The clip had glimpses of his stay, food, and also showed how the actor enjoyed his dive in the water.

Samthaan went on to call it an 'overview of his trip' and wrote, "Memories to cherish." The song Khaabon Ke Parinday by Alyssa Mendonsa and Mohit Chauhan from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara played in the clip. Parth mentioned that it was his BTS video. However, he did not reveal any details about his project.

He had earlier shared a shirtless picture from his villa which garnered lots of compliments from fans. "Someone's breaking the internet with his hotness," wrote a user on Instagram. Parth is currently basking in the success of the recently released music album, Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham.

On January 21, the makers of Parth Samthaan's music album titled Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham unveiled the video online. Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal, the number is a recreation of the song from the 1996 movie, Papa Kehte Hai. In the music video, Parth stars alongside Gulshan Kumar’s youngest daughter, Khushali Kumar.

The emotional song follows the tale between Shoor (Samthaan), who becomes a popular star, and Gracy (Khushali), who is the one who offered him cash when he began his journey. However, after he becomes successful, he forgets her and tries to distance himself from her. In a turn of events, he realises his love for her and goes back to Gracy.

Parth Samthaan was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, alongside an ensemble cast of Erica Fernandes, Sahil Anand, Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee, Aamna Sharif, Shubhaavi Choksey, Akash Jagga and others. The show began in 2018 and went off-air in 2020. He will next be seen in the upcoming web-series, Hero. Samthaan dropped many BTS videos that hinted at the actor's serious training sessions for his new role.

