Sunny Leone Shares A Fun Video Of Having 'Masti On Sets'; Watch

Kuch Kuch Locha Hai actor Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, to share a short video of her having some fun on the sets. In the video, the actor can be seen enjoying herself and entertaining the cast and crew. Along with the video, Sunny also penned a short note revealing details about the same. Fans went all out to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and positive messages.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny Leone shared a video of her where she can be seen showing off some quirky grooves. In the video, the actor can be seen holding a steel pot on her shoulders and breaking into a dance. Sunny can be seen donning a dark grey jumpsuit and completed her look with a middle parting curly hairdo and minimal makeup.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a short caption as she revealed details about the post. She wrote, “Masti on sets”. Take a look at Sunny Leone's dance video below.

As soon as Sunny Leone shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with happy messages and notes. The post went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to laud the actor for her dancing skills, while some praised her for her looks and beauty. One of the users wrote, “Fantastic beauty â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥fabulous fire”. While the other one wrote, “Amazing”. Some users also commented with many fire, heart struck and heart emoji. Check out a few comments below”.

Apart from the picture, the actor often goes on to share several pictures and videos giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Earlier to this post, Sunny shared a photo of herself from a day at the beach as she was enjoying herself in Goa. The actor was accompanied by her hairstylist as well. In the picture, one can see her back facing the camera and is seen donning a green sequined dress. Along with the picture, she also went on to bid adieu to the Year 2020 with a unique caption. In the caption of the post, she wrote, 'Let’s wash away 2020!!'.

