Sunny Leone Shares Glimpse Of Her Working Out With Mask On; Fans Say 'it's Not Safe'

Sunny Leone recently shared a video where she was seen working out in the gym. The actor was seen covering her face with a mask as she works out in the gym. Sunny Leone is seen wearing a white tank top and black sweat pants.

The actor captioned the post as, “After 3months, finally the gym is open!!” As soon as the actor shared the picture, her fans raised concern that she shouldn’t exercise with her mask on. One of the users commented, “Please do not wear a mask at the time of exercise”. Check out the post and the comment.

Also Read| Sunny Leone sports a no-makeup look as she chills with husband Daniel Weber; See picture

Also Read| Sunny Leone shares a moment of pride as daughter Nisha Weber tries horse-riding

Sunny Leone's 'tired of feeling blue' post

Earlier, the star is seen sporting a blue long dress with straps and an embroidered belt that cinched her waist. She also posing in front of a multi-coloured wall artwork that complements the picture. She also tagged her own make-up brand in the picture which is - Star Struck by Sunny Leone.

She is seen wearing a blue dress with diamond-studded feather earrings. Sunny Leone's makeup was glammed up mascara lashed eyes and nude lips. The star captioned the picture as 'Tired of feeling blue!! Ready for you' with a kissing and heart emoji. Many fans loved the picture and responded with heart and fire emojis.

Also Read| Sunny Leone enjoys a posh morning car ride in her favorite Maserati, fans pour love

Sunny Leone was seen doing a lot of activities in her previous posts like feeding the giraffes and going out to the farms. The actor is currently in LA with her husband and three kids. They are all self-isolating at Daniel's mother's house.

In an earlier interview with a media outlet, Sunny talked about coming back to India and about the protest that was happening in LA. Sunny said that nobody deserves to be treated the way George Floyd was and that we have to bring an end to racism. To that, she added that cops must be given proper training before they are put on the field. On coming back to India, she said she would like to return as soon as possible as India is her home.

Also Read| Sunny Leone speaks on George Floyd's death; Says we must treat each other with humanity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.