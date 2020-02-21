Kabir Bedi fumes at report about asking for Sunny Leone's number, terms it 'defamatory'

Numerous reports, stories and gossip of the stars keep surfacing on the various media publications, and a lot of times they are without a confirmation. Many a time, the celebrities let go of the untrue or sometimes unpleasant stories, but occasionally they are forced to break their silence and give a clarification. That’s what happened with Kabir Bedi recently when reports claimed that he asked for Sunny Leone’s number at an event, but she passed her husband Daniel Weber’s number instead.

The alleged incident had taken place at Daboo Ratnani’s recent calendar launch. The veteran actor was not pleased with the report at all and said that they were ‘not true.’ The 74-year-old clarified that he had asked Daniel Weber for his number and Weber saved his contact in Bedi’s phone.

The Dilwale star termed the report ‘scurrilous’ while urging an entertainment portal to ‘remove it and apologise.’

Here’s the post

Meanwhile, the Daboo Ratnani calendar launch made headlines for various reasons. Rekha losing her balance and also saying ‘this is danger zone’ while nearing Amitabh Bachchan’s photograph went viral.

Kiara Advani sparked memes galore with her photograph. Sunny Leone too joined the likes of Kiara, Bhumi Pednekar, Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal who were topless in their photoshoot.

