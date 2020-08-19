Sunny Leone Shares Words On Hope & Positivity, Fans Send Their Love; See Post

Sunny Leone over 39 million followers on Instagram and she always keeps her fans entertained by keeping them updated about her life. She took to her Instagram account and shared some wise words which referred to hope and struggles. The post was flooded with fans' comments who appreciated the celebrity for motivating people to stay positive.

The actor posted a picture which read, “There is always light at the end of every tunnel…” The TV personality posted this picture without any caption. Check out the picture below.

Sunny Leone's Instagram

Fan comments

As soon as the post went up, fans gushed to the post to leave their comments on it. A number of people can be seen sending the actor love. Have a look at a few comments on Sunny Leone’s picture here.

Read Also | Sunny Leone Slays In A Magenta Bikini As She Enjoys Some Pool Time With Nuria; See Pics

Previously, Sunny Leone had posted a picture of her self with Nuria as the two enjoyed pool time. She is currently in Los Angeles and she uploaded a picture with her best friend. In the pictures, Sunny was seen wearing two adorable hair buns while Nuria is seen wearing a pair of black shades.

The pictures also indicate that the two ladies have just had a good dip in the pool as their hair is wet. The word ‘Love’ has also been added to the collage, expressing the love that the actor has for her best friend. In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone has mentioned that the pictures are from the pool time she had with Nuria. Have a look at the pictures from Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

Read Also | Sunny Leone Says 'girls Just Wanna Have Some Fun' As She Dives Into Pool With Nisha

In the comments section of the post, her followers can be seen speaking about how stunning Sunny Leone looks in her bikini. They can also be seen using various emoticons to express better. Have a look at the comments on the post here.

Previously, actor Sunny Leone had posted a video with Nuria and daughter Nisha where the trio could be seen diving into the pool for some fun. They were seen dressed in proper swimming costumes while they had a gala time. Sunny Leone also took up the opportunity to thank Nuria for always having them over. Have a look at the post from Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

Read Also | 'Abhay 2' Review: Celebs Root For Kunal Kemmu And Chunky Pandey's Crime Show

Read Also | When Sunny Leone Got Hilariously Pranked By A Crew Member; Watch The Funny Video

Image Courtesy: Sunny Leone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.