Sunny Leone Slays In A Magenta Bikini As She Enjoys Some Pool Time With Nuria; See Pics

Actor Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to share a collage of pictures taken by the poolside. In the pictures posted, she could be seen posing with her best bud Nuria while the two ladies were dressed in stunning bikinis. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from her fans as they love her time to time updates and her special bond with friend Nuria.

Sunny Leone’s pool time

Actor Sunny Leone recently took to social media to share a few pictures with her best friend Nuria at the latter’s place in Los Angeles. In the picture posted, Sunny Leone can be seen wearing a magenta coloured swimsuit which has a golden touch. The simple bikini also has thick golden rings at the bottom to enhance the entire look. Nuria, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a light blue one-piece swimsuit that has a deep neck and is backless with proper strings holding the stunning piece together.

Sunny Leone can be seen wearing two adorable hair buns while Nuria is seen wearing a pair of black shades. The pictures also indicate that the two ladies have just had a good dip in the pool as their hair is wet. The word ‘Love’ has also been added to the collage, expressing the love that the actor has for her best friend. In the caption for the post, Sunny Leone has mentioned that the pictures are from the pool time she had with Nuria. Have a look at the pictures from Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, her followers can be seen speaking about how stunning Sunny Leone looks in her bikini. They can also be seen using various emoticons to express better. Have a look at the comments on the post here.

Read Sunny Leone Says 'girls Just Wanna Have Some Fun' As She Dives Into Pool With Nisha

Also read Sunny Leone Wishes Her Brother Sundeep Vohra In A Rare Childhood Photo; See Picture

Previously, actor Sunny Leone had posted a video with Nuria and daughter Nisha where the trio could be seen diving into the pool for some fun. They were seen dressed in proper swimming costumes while they had a gala time. Sunny Leone also took up the opportunity to thank Nuria for always having them over. Have a look at the post from Sunny Leone’s Instagram here.

Read Sunny Leone Endorses Her Own Brand In Stunning Photos; See Pics Here

Also read 'Abhay 2' Review: Celebs Root For Kunal Kemmu And Chunky Pandey's Crime Show

Image Courtesy: Sunny Leone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.