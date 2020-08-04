When Sunny Leone Got Hilariously Pranked By A Crew Member; Watch The Funny Video

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has a humungous fan following on social media. The actor has made headlines several times for her bold and fashionable looks. Recently, a throwback video of the Ek Paheli Leela actor has taken social media by storm.

When Sunny Leone was pranked with a fake snake

In the funny video that is doing the rounds on social media, fans can how the Tera Intezaar actor was subjected to a prank on the sets which involved Sunny's team throwing a fake snake at her. The actor had actually shared the funny video in November 2017, and it has recently become viral again.

In the original post, the actor had written, "My team played a prank on me on set!! @sunnyrajani @tomasmoucka mofos!!!!!!" (sic) In the video, one can see her busy reading a script when one of her crew members brought a fake snake very close to her, which made her scream loudly. In the clip, she was then seeing running after the person who played the snake prank on her.

A few weeks later, Sunny too had an act of revenge planned for her team member. In a video uploaded by her a few years ago, she was heard saying, "Revenge is like sweet success".

In the video, the Jism 2 actor could be seen carrying two chocolate cakes in her hand. She smashed those cakes on Sunny Rajani's face, who had previously scared the actor by throwing the snake at her. While sharing the video on Twitter, the actor had written, "My revenge!!!" and tagged @yofrankay. Take a look at the video below:

My revenge!!! Hahahahahaha @yofrankay this is what you get when you mess with me!! pic.twitter.com/umUxEiVhPF — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) November 26, 2017

Sunny Leone celebrates Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful glimpse of the Raksha Bandhan celebration with her three kids. The picture included daughter Nisha and twin sons Asher and Noah and her husband, Daniel Weber. In her post, she shared a series of heart-melting family photos and wished all her fans "Happy Raksha Bandhan". Take a look at Sunny Leone's family pictures below:

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunny Leone was last seen in an item song in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor. She also had a role in Arjun Patiala featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma.

