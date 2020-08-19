Sunny Leone Shows Fans What Her 'back To Work' Setup Looks Like; Watch Video

Actor Sunny Leone recently took to Instagram to show her followers how she has been getting back to work while being settled at home. She posted a video where she is reading a script while she makes the quirky and adorable video to update her fans. She had previously posted a casual video from home where she was seen chilling on her couch and calling it the quarantine life.

Sunny Leone’s WFH setup

Actor Sunny Leone recently took to social media to share a video of herself from the ‘Work From Home’ setup. In the video posted on her story, she can be seen taking a break from a script reading session which is happening at her work desk at home. Sunny Leone is seen wearing a white Tshirt that has orange hearts printed across the comfortable material. She can also be seen wearing her hair into two buns, complimenting her look. She has also sported light makeup and simple accessories as she gets some work done.

In the video on Sunny Leone’s Instagram story, she can be seen resting her head in her hand while she takes the selfie video. She is also seen blowing away a flying kiss to her followers while she is on the small break. She concludes the video with a sweet smile, indicating that she is getting back to work. She has also added a sticker which reads, ‘Back to Work!’. Sunny Leone has also added the date and written that it is a good day. Have a look at the video here.

Also Read Sunny Leone Slays In A Magenta Bikini As She Enjoys Some Pool Time With Nuria; See Pics

Also read Sunny Leone Says 'girls Just Wanna Have Some Fun' As She Dives Into Pool With Nisha

Previously, Sunny Leone had posted a casual video from her home, revealing what her quarantine life looks like. In the video posted, she can be seen showing off her naturally flawless skin and hair. She is also seen posing with an Instagram filter that makes her cheeks shine with freckles. She has also encouraged people to follow on Snapchat while mentioning her ID in the corner. Have a look at a few screengrabs from Sunny Leone’s Instagram story here.

Also read When Sunny Leone Got Hilariously Pranked By A Crew Member; Watch The Funny Video

Image Courtesy: Sunny Leone Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.