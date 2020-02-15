Tejashwi Cites Sunny Leone Example To Refute Forgery Claim Against His Berozgari Yatra Bus

Breaking his silence over the ‘Berozgari Hatao’ (Remove unemployment) Yatra's bus controversy, former Bihar deputy Chief Minister & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, which has claimed that the bus has been procured via forgery. He said that the government is afraid of the real issues such as unemployment and has only aggravated it instead of finding a solution. This statement of Yadav comes after JDU leader and minister in Bihar government Neeraj Singh has claimed that Tejashwi Yadav's 'Berojgari Hatao Rath' bus has been bought through forgery.

Speaking to the media after JDU leader and Bihar minister Neeraj Singh made the accusation, Lalu's son said, "The party will give an answer in the evening. JDU is afraid of monster-like unemployment which the Nitish Kumar led government only aggravated. The cost of vehicle I don't know, it's rented. Answer will be given by the party. I cannot comment on the authenticity of the document which they were showing. In the document, even Sunny Leone tops the Bihar board exams. They should focus on real issues and not create unnecessary issues."

Tejashwi Yadav was referring to an incident that took place in February 2019, wherein a recruitment exam for Junior Engineer (Civil) conducted by the Bihar Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), a student named Sunny Leone had topped in the merit list. According to reports, Sunny Leone had taken the PHED junior engineer exam and has qualified it by scoring a total of 98.5 points.

READ | Poster War Continues: Ruling JDU Puts Up Another Poster Attacking Lalu-Tejaswi's RJD

‘Berozgari Hatao Yatra’

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has already started preparations for this year's assembly elections in Bihar. The party has made unemployment a big issue, with the ‘Berozgari Hatao’ (Remove unemployment) Yatra set to begin from 23 February to corner the Bihar government on the issue of unemployment. The Yatra will start at Bihar Veterinary College Ground in Patna following which it will be held in every district of the state.

READ | JDU Leader Accuses Tej Pratap Yadav Of 'misogyny' Over His Jibe At Nitish Kumar

Attacking Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav had earlier said, “Nitishji has been at the helm of affairs in the state for years and has completely destroyed Bihar in the matter of employment. There is rampant unemployment in Bihar but the Chief Minister’s focus is solely on saving his chair. Unemployment is there in the whole country but discussions are being held on Hindu-Muslim topics and on Pakistan. We will go to each district in the state and talk to the people regarding this,”

This bid can also be seen as RJD’s attempt to increase its voter base in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November 2020. Currently, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is ruling in a coalition with BJP in Bihar.

READ | JDU Leader Accuses Tej Pratap Yadav Of 'misogyny' Over His Jibe At Nitish Kumar

READ | Bihar: Poster War Continues Between JDU & RJD Ahead Of Assembly Elections