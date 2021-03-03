'Anupamaa' March 2 Written Update: Samar Dedicates First Salary To Anupamaa; Vanraj Proud

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some major twists in the plot. The psychiatrist informs Vanraj and Anupamaa to reconsider their divorce decision. Meanwhile, Samar returns home from Mumbai and dances with his sister. Toshu joins the duo. While the former gives a doll to Pakhi, Toshu gives her some money to shop. Samar then dedicates his first salary to his mother.

Anupamaa March 2 written update

In the Anupamaa March 2 episode, Pakhi feels hurt after her parents inform her that she needs to visit the hospital. However, Vanraj explains to her and takes her along. After they return, while Anupamaa feeds Samar, Vanraj and Toshu feed Pakhi. Leela is overjoyed as her family seems to be happy after a long time. Hasmukh and Mamaji are also at peace as Pakhi's feeling better now. Later on, Pakhi informs the family that she wants to go out on a school trip. However, Toshu tells Vanraj that it's not safe to send her after everything that has happened.

Pakhi makes a promise and informs everyone that she will not make any mistakes from now on. Vanraj and Anupamaa are happy and they feel proud of their three kids. Soon, Samar tells the entire family that he got a good salary for his coaching class in Mumbai. He gives it to his mother and tells her that it's all because of her. Vanraj recalls the time when he had lashed out at Samar for pursuing a career in music. He then hugs his son but the latter refuses to hug him back.

Kavya, on the other hand, gets vexed after Vanraj tells her that his cousin is coming over and hence he will have to stay a little longer at his place. She teams up with her husband Anirudh and hatches a new plan. The latter is all happy to help her. Kavya tells herself that she will separate Vanraj from his family very soon. Meanwhile, Samar gets emotional as he meets Nandini after a long time.

