Sunny Leone's Most Memorable Appearances In Television; See List

Actor Sunny Leone has been a part of several films and web series over the years. The actor is famous for her roles in the movie Ragini MMS and Ek Paheli Leela. While many of her films have been quite popular, her appearances in TV aren't widely talked about. Take a look at some of her memorable TV appearances:

Sunny Leone's TV appearances

Splitsvilla

Sunny Leone has been the host of the show for the last 6 seasons. She has hosted season 7 of the show with Nikhil Chinapa. And then the seasons 8,9,10,11 and the recent season 12 along with Rannvijay Singha. The show is based around young boys and girls who try to secure a spot in Splitsvilla, which is a villa with no connections to the outside world. The show sees all the contestants in a hunt for love, wherein they perform tasks in order to stay in the show for the longest time and mingle with the fellow participants to find love. By the end of the show, each boy and girl have crowned the Queen and King of Splitsvilla.

Man vs. Wild with Sunny Leone

The actor also appeared in the popular survival TV show hosted by Bear Grylls. For the 2018 edition, she hosted the show in the Indian version, which garnered massive attention. She was widely praised for her unique way of anchoring the show whilst also displaying some stunts.

Box Cricket League season 2

Sunny Leone was a part of the second season of Box Cricket League, in the year 2016. She was a contestant on the show as a teammate of the team Chennai Swaggers. Box Cricket League is an Indian Sports reality TV show, which features celebrities who compete with each other in an indoor cricket game format.

Apart from the above-mentioned appearances in television, Sunny Leone has also carved a niche for herself in the digital platform. She has been featured in some memorable web series including Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, Ragini MMS returns Season 2, What the Love! with Karan Johar, and Bullets.

