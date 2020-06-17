Sunny Leone Shares Her Excitement As She Hits The Gym After 3 Months, Watch Video

Sunny Leone recently shared her excitement on finally hitting the gym after three months. The actor who is also a self-confessed fitness freak is one happy soul in the video as her gym finally opened. Sunny has perfectly showcased the feeling of every fitness freak who longed for their gym top open again during the lockdown.

Sunny Leone sweats it out in the gym

The video has Sunny Leone looking all excited as she is all set to try on the cycling equipment in her gym. The Ek Paheli Leela actor can be seen donning a black mask along with a white top. The actor is every fitness junkie ever who cannot help but share her happiness on her gym being finally open. Take a look at her video.

Sunny Leone shared a lovely picture with her husband Daniel Weber recently

In another of her earlier posts, Sunny Leone shared a beautiful selfie with her husband Daniel Webber. The Jism 2 actor can be seen wearing adorable pink-colored printed pajamas while her husband can be seen donning a black shirt with a cap. The picture can be seen taken against a backdrop of a lovely landscape. Take a look at her post.

Sunny Leone was recently seen trying out her hand into a lot of constructive activities in her previous social media posts like feeding the giraffes and going out to the farms. The Ragini MMS 2 actor is currently in LA with her husband and three kids. They are reportedly self-isolating at Daniel's mother's house. In an earlier interview with a media outlet, Sunny had also talked about coming back to India and about the protest that was happening in LA.

Sunny revealed that nobody deserves to be treated the way George Floyd was and that we have to bring an end to racism. To that, the Kuch Kuch Locha Hai actor also added that cops must be given proper training before they are put on the field. On coming back to India, she said that she would like to return as soon as possible as India was her home.

