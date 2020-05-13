Here's How Sunny Leone And Daniel Weber Travelled To The US Amid Lockdown

Sunny Leone is currently celebrating her 39th birthday in Los Angeles, United States. Interestingly, Sunny Leone moved to LA only a few days ago in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in India. According to a recent social media post by the actor, she shifted to LA to protect her kids from the "invisible killer" that is COVID-19. Many fans wondered how she managed to shift to LA despite the lockdown. Now, Sunny Leone's husband, Daniel Weber, has finally revealed how they managed to shift to LA amid lockdown.

Here is how Sunny Leone and her family managed to shift to LA amid lockdown

Above is the post where Sunny Leone revealed that she had moved to LA. In the caption for the post, the actor stated that she found an "opportunity" to take her children somewhere safer during the ongoing pandemic. She then added that she wanted to protect her kids from the invisible killer, which is why she took them to her "home away from home" in LA. After this post, many fans questioned how the actor travelled even during the lockdown. Later, Sunny Leone's husband, Daniel Weber, shared his own post on Instagram.

After Daniel Weber shared this photo online, a fan asked him the same thing: how he managed to travel to the US. In response, Daniel Weber revealed that he and Sunny Leone had travelled via the KLM Government flight. For those unaware, The KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is the flagship carrier airline of the Netherlands. KLM Airlines is one of the few airlines that is still functional during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More about The KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

The KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is still travelling between 145 destinations and carried both passengers as well as cargo. It is also one of the few airlines that is still functional during the pandemic. However, all passengers must be wearing masks at all times during the journey. The airlines' website has a detailed guide on how people can travel out of the country even during the pandemic.

