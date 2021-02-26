Sunny Leone Stuns In All-red Gown As She Shares Pics From 'Splitsvilla' Sets In Kerala

On Friday morning, Sunny Leone posted a series of pics from Poovar Island Resort, Kerala, where she's shooting for the upcoming season of MTV's reality show, Splitsvilla. She pulled off a floor-length red gown and opted for curls. Sunny complemented her look with a dainty neckpiece and applied minimal makeup. Sharing the same, she penned the lyrics by Jon Caryl and wrote, "Roses are red, Violets are blue, I don't sleep at night, because I'm thinking of you." Splitsvilla X3 is all set to premiere on March 6, 2021, from 7 pm onwards.

Sunny shares BTS pics from Kerala

Also Read | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler: Virat-Sai Feed Each Other, Pakhi Fumes In Jealousy

Sunny Leone's Instagram is flooded with posts from her sets in Kerala. Talking about her shooting experience, she said that she simply loves Kerala and that shooting for Splitsvilla truly seems like a vacation for her. She added that she's so glad that she has her family with her. Sunny continued that her children love going on boat rides and that she wants them to be in touch with nature. Leone further mentioned that Kerala is the perfect place for people to unwind. Last week, the One Night Stand actor enjoyed a boat ride and pulled off a traditional attire. She remarked that she is in "love with God's own country".

Also Read | Himanshi Khurana's 'Surma Bole' Unveiled; Actor Sizzles In Stunning Arabic Avatar

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Feb 26 Written Update: Aliya Doesn't Allow Pragya To Meet Abhi

On February 5, the makers of Splitsvilla unveiled a new promo that gave a sneak peek into the sets of the show, the contestants and the duo, Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone. In the video, Rannvijay and Sunny were seen setting the couples together with the help of cards. The confirmed contestants include Kevin Almasifar, Salman Zaidi, Nikita Bhamidipati, Vyomesh Koul, Riya Kishanchandani and Samruddhi Jhadav. The makers mentioned that this year, the show will have double twists, one for love and one for the chance.

Apart from this, Leone also has a film in the pipeline. She will be seen in the upcoming movie, Anamika, directed by Vikram Bhatt, alongside Sonnalli Seygall. For this film, Sunny underwent vigorous sessions to do the things that are too dangerous to do unless trained.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' 25 Feb Written Update: Anupamaa Gives Pakhi A Reality Check, Vanraj Breaks Down

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.