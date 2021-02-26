'Anupamaa' 25 Feb Written Update: Anupamaa Gives Pakhi A Reality Check, Vanraj Breaks Down

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some major twists in the plot. After Vanraj lashes out at Pakhi, Anupamaa explains his mistake to him, leaving him shattered. She tells him that for Pakhi, he is her superhero, and now she's heartbroken after her own father humiliated her in front of everyone. Meanwhile, Anupamaa also gives Pakhi a reality check and says that she's no more a child and that she has to accept certain relationships to be happy and let the people around her stay happy.

Anupamaa 25 Feb written update

In the Anupamaa February 25 episode, Anupamaa blames Vanraj for not understanding their daughter. When Kavya interrupts the duo, she tells her to not interfere between them. Anupamaa adds that for once, their daughter needed their parents' support but Vanraj failed to be there.

She continues that it's all very new for her and that she's learning the new norms in Kavya's house. Anupamaa also remarks that when a child gets a trophy, all the credit goes to her father, but when the same child fails, the mother is blamed for the same. She asks Kinjal and Dolly to set up the dinner and goes to speak to Pakhi.

Pakhi hugs her mother and tells her that she hates Kavya. Anupamaa fumes and scolds her daughter for misbehaving with the elders. She mentions that she cannot be this possessive about her father and that she needs to accept that his happiness lies with Kavya. Anupamaa recalls how Pakhi had a problem with her being a housewife and not being modern like Kavya.

She taunts her and tells her that now she wants Kavya to be like her mother, and this isn't possible. She explains to her the importance of adapting to new people and their diversified ways of living life. Pakhi breaks down and pens a letter for her parents. In it, she writes that she's leaving the house as no one loves her. Meanwhile, Kavya tells Rakhi that she's tired of Pakhi's nonsensical and childish behaviour.

