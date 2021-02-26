'Kumkum Bhagya' Feb 26 Written Update: Aliya Doesn't Allow Pragya To Meet Abhi

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. Aliya tells herself that she will do anything and everything to keep Pragya away from his brother. After the latter reaches the Mehra household, Aliya asks her to leave as she's not good for Abhi. She adds that his life is always in danger because of her. Mitali urges Pragya to listen to Aliya for once but she refuses to do so.

Kumkum Bhagya 26 February 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya February 26 episode, Pragya tells the entire family that her bond with Abhi is special and that he will never leave her. However, Aliya hits back and tells her that he's in such a state only because of her husband. Tai Ji tells Pragya that no one's in the right state of mind and asks her to leave their house. Dadi watches the ruckus in her house and is shattered. Dadi tells her family that Pragya has the right to know the truth.

Soon, Aliya pushes Pragya and she falls. Ranbir on the other hand wants to meet Abhi but Vikram stops him from doing so. Vikram loses his cool after Ranbir starts acting stubborn. He also tries to raise his hand on him, leaving him broken. Ranbir is worried about Rhea's health and that her unconsciousness is bothering him. After seeing Ranbir's state, Pallavi makes an emotional appeal to Vikram.

Meanwhile, Prachi, Shahana and Sarita are eagerly waiting for Pragya to return. The trio lauds her righteousness and also talks about how she's fighting for her love. Prachi remarks that her mother is the strongest. As soon as Pragya reaches home, she locks herself in the bathroom and weeps bitterly. Prachi worries about her mother's health and shares a warm hug with her. Sarita learns that Aliya has intentionally not allowed Pragya to meet her husband. After Rhea gains consciousness, she's befuddled. She gets drunk and goes home, leaving everyone shocked. Soon, the NGO women request Aliya to be lesser ruthless, but she is quite adamant that she doesn't want her brother to meet Pragya.

