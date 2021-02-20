Himanshi Khurana's 'Surma Bole' Unveiled; Actor Sizzles In Stunning Arabic Avatar

On February 20, the makers of Himanshi Khurana's song, Surma Bole unveiled the video on YouTube. In no time, the 3-minute number garnered love from fans. In the voice of Himanshi, the song has snippets of her grooving at the dessert in traditional attire. She dons a scarf in some segments and then pulls off exquisite body-hugging dresses in the rest of the sequences. While the lyrics for the song are penned by Bunty Bains, The Kidd has composed the music.

In the video, Himanshi flaunts her dance moves in Dubai. She has pulled off heavy headgear and has opted for bold makeup. Himanshi dances away to glory in a plush palace as well. Earlier, Himanshi shared her ravishing looks from the song, which amped up the expectations of fans. As of now, the song has surpassed 61K views within 3 hours of its release and is still counting.

Himanshi Khurana's Surma Bole out

The song is presented under Label B. Reviewing the number, a user wrote, "Himanshi looks, expression, voice everything is just mind-blowing," whereas another fan penned, “She’s badass with a good heart, soft but strong. Unapologetic and honest. She’s the type of women you go to war beside, the type of woman you marry.” Many also loved the actor's looks in the song.

Himanshi too expressed excitement about the song's release. On Saturday morning, she took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her number. The caption to her post read, "Yeahhhhh, Surma Bole Full video out now." Soon, her post was flooded with comments. Her rumoured boyfriend Asim Riaz also posted the link of her song on his Instagram story.

On the work front, Himanshi Khurana last starred in the music album, Allah Khair Kare. Before this, she teamed up with Asim Riaz for Afsos Karoge. The duo's previous albums like Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar received lots of love. Khyaal Rakhya Kar has hit a staggering 73M views. The emotional track is presented by Anshul Garg and is sung by Preetinder. The music is produced and arranged by Rajat Nagpal.

