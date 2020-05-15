Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sunny Leone Looks Unrecognisable In Childhood Picture; See Here

Sunny Leone turned a year older yesterday as she celebrated her 39th birthday. Many celebs and fans went on to wish the actor on her special day and shared some lovely pictures. Among which, we have stumbled upon an unseen pic that will leave fans surprised.

A major throwback picture of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has been creating a stir on the internet. This picture of Sunny Leone looks completely unrecognisable adorable in her childhood picture. The actor looked like a diva even during her young days.

In this portrait picture, Sunny Leone can be posing for the camera looking very innocent. She can be seen sporting a grey t-shirt, along with a denim zipper. She also had no makeup and flaunted her long sleek hair. Check out the picture below.

Fans react

The picture has left fans in shock as they were not able to recognise the actor. Some also went on to wish the actor a happy birthday. The post received several likes and positive comments. Some of the fans wrote, “so innocent,” “beautiful as always,” “how cute she was,” and many more.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Spot Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In These Pictures?

Sunny Leone is an avid social media user. She loves sharing pictures of her family with fans, especially of her little ones. Amid the lockdown, the actor has been sharing several posts on how she and her kids are following the guideless and doing their bit in preventing the virus. She also shares pictures of her workout videos and many more.

The actor recently shared a video where she went on to play a prank on her husband. She created a fake finger and some blood and put in on the kitchen platform holding a knife in her hand. She soon began screaming her husband’s name.

And when he arrives, he looks at the finger and gets very worried and scared and does not know what to do. She soon bursts out into laughter, while her husband gets irritated and starts smiling. Along with this quirky video, she also shares videos on how they keep their kids entertained. Check out a few videos below.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Guess Which Superstar This Young Boy Grows Up To Be?

Also read | Sunny Leone On Parenting Amidst The Lockdown; Says 'I Just Have One Nanny'

Also read | Sunny Leone And Husband Daniel Weber Have A Quirky Way To Entertain Their Kids, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.