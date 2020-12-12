Sunny Leone's Reaction To Boy's Admit Card To Isha Ambani's Wedding Anniversary: Ent Recap

From Sunny Leone's reaction on a student calling her his mother to Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh's wedding, a lot of celebrities made headlines today. Take a look at the daily entertainment recap for December 12 here.

Sunny Leone reacts as a student names her on admit card

Recently, a Sunny shared a picture of an admit card of a student. In the admit card, the boy had named Sunny as his mother and Emraan as his father. Sunny took the joke very sportingly and tweeted that the kid was awesome and he has big dreams. As per news agency reports, the university is planning to take action against the mischief of the student. Take a look at her tweet here:

This kids awsome !!!!! Way to dream big :)))))))) XO hahahaha https://t.co/VEkTnsv4VT — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) December 12, 2020

Kangana Ranaut asks Dijit Dosanjh 'Kithe aa', he sends his schedule

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh recently had a war of words on the ongoing farmer's protest. Kangana on Saturday wrote that she flew from Hyderabad to Chennai in her 12 hour's shift. She also asked Diljit about he whereabouts as she said that everyone was looking for him on Twitter. Diljit replied by mentioning his schedule for the day. He wrote that he woke up early in the morning and worked all day and then went to sleep. Take a look at their Twitter thread.

Today after working in a 12 hours shift in Hydrabad this evening I flew down to Chennai to attend a charity event, how do I look in yellow? Also #Diljit_Kitthe_aa ?

Everyone is looking for him here on twitter 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Sbx6K4Shvb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Subha Uth Ke GYM Laya..



Fer Sara Din Kam Kita .. 😎



Hun Mai Saun Lagga Haan..😊



AH Lao Fadh Lao MERA SCHEDULE 😂😂#MeraSchedule #AaJa #Aaja 😂 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 11, 2020

Punit Pathak marries Nidhi Moony Singh

Dancer and actor Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh tied the knot. The couple invited a few family members and close friends. Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh wore matching outfits with different shades of pink. Pictures and videos from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies made rounds on the internet.

Actor Arya Banerjee found dead

Actor Arya Banerjee, who shared the screen with Vidya Balan in The Dirty Picture, died in Kolkata. Her domestic help informed the police and the neighbours about Arya Banerjee's death as she did not respond to the doorbells. The house help informed the police that Arya did not share much with anyone and kept things to herself. After collecting forensic proofs, her body was sent for Post mortem. Actor Anshuman Jha took to his Twitter to pay condolences to Arya.

EXTREMELY SHOCKED, SADDENED BY THE NEWS OF ARYA BANNERJEE'S DEMISE. Have only fond memories of my interactions with her during the making of LSD & its promotions. CONDOLENCES & STREGTH TO HER FAMILY & LOVED ONES. #AryaBanerjee@AryaBanerjee pic.twitter.com/HjOEI50sHQ — Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha) December 12, 2020

Tina Ambani wishes Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal on their anniversary

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary today. Her aunt Tina Ambani wished her by sharing a selfie for the couple and their picture with her and husband Anil Ambani. She wrote, "Two individuals who are perfectly matched, two souls, sharing a remarkable journey, two years of wedded bliss!" She wished the couple and gave them loads of blessings.

