Sunny Leone's 'night Is Young' As She Searches For 'mistletoe And Hottie'; See Pic

On Sunday night, Sunny Leone took to Instagram and shared a series of photos in a body-hugging orange dress. "The night is young!! Wanna dance??," she asked in her caption. Sunny complimented her look with silver heels. In another post, she wore a red body-fit dress and glammed up her look with a red lip shade. As Christmas is just around the corner, she wrote, "The holiday spirit is coming alive with this dress." More so, she added that she is "searching for mistletoe and a hottie!."

As soon as Sunny Leone's Instagram post was up, fans rushed to drop comments on it. On the first post, users flooded the comments section with love. However, later, she limited the comments to her post. A user wrote, "Stunning," whereas another fan penned, "Orangish beautiful."

Sunny Leone's night is young

Also Read | Fourth Digital Protest For Sushant: Shekhar Suman, Shweta Singh Kirti, & Others Join

On December 11, Sunny Leone shared a teaser of her latest dance number titled Rangeeli Raat Ka from the movie, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. In the song, Sunny donned a Marashtrain style saree and also performed Lavani. While Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the song, Shreya Ghoshal has voiced it.

The movie will feature Arjun Rampal and Digangana Suryavanshi in pivotal roles. The flick is produced under the banner of Ramesh Thete Films. Soon, Bijay J Anand wrote, "You’re looking gorgeous in the Navari sari Sunny. Absolutely stunning. Blessings."

Also Read | Remo D'Souza Along With Dharmesh, Salman, Puneet & Others To Grace 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Also Read | Remo D'Souza Is 'recovering', Says Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal

Apart from this, Sunny also has a music video in the pipeline. Recently, she shared a stunning photo of herself from the sets of her upcoming music album in which she sported a body-hugging long-tail gown that had frills all over it. Sharing the pic, Leone wrote, "Dope video coming soon!." She tagged music artist D. Cali, director Akshay K Agarwal and many others.

Earlier, she unveiled the first look from the video in which she was seen in a pink hair wig with bangs. More so, in another set of pics, she was seen sporting a Christmasy all-red outfit, with a matching belt, lip-shaped neckpiece and gloves. From all the posts, it is evident that her upcoming album is based on the Christmas theme.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Gets Nostalgic As She Remembers Dance Number 'Husn Hai Suhana' With Govinda

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.