Sunny Leone Teaches Acrylic Pouring Art To Her 'little Princess' Nisha; See Post

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone engages with her fans and followers by posting regularly on different platforms. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a picture with daughter Nisha through her official Instagram handle. It features the actor teaching the young girl to paint. Here is everything that you need to know about Sunny Leone’s latest post on the social media platform. Check it out:

Sunny Leone teaches acrylic pouring art to daughter Nisha

Sunny Leone took to Instagram and shared a photo with her daughter through her official handle on September 23, 2020, Wednesday. The actor is seen sitting on a blue mat with her daughter Nisha. She is teaching the little girl how to paint. The mother-daughter duo has held a partly-coloured canvas from either side. They look busy while attempting to spread the acrylic colours to make an abstract design with vivid shades, which is commonly known as acrylic pouring art.

The actor has donned a pink monotone ensemble in her latest candid capture on Instagram. For a complete look, she has sported a pair of spectacles, wristwatch, and has tied her hair in a high ponytail. Meanwhile, her daughter Nisha has opted for a white t-shirt over pink pants in the picture.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Sunny Leone has called her daughter a princess. She penned, “Working together as a team!! My little princess Nisha”. Check out the actor’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform.

Comments on Sunny Leone's Instagram photo

Within a couple of hours of sharing her social media post, Sunny Leone garnered more than 5,65,000 likes and over 3450 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities have dropped their response to the picture on Instagram.

Many among them have called the mother-daughter duo sweet, adorable, and wonderful, among other things. Meanwhile, many people have expressed their views through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, thumbs up, fire, crown, blossoms, hugs, and four-clover leaves, to name a few. Here are some of the response to Sunny Leone’s Instagram picture that you must check out.

