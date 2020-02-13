Sunny Leone To Star In A New Comic Web Series; DETAILS INSIDE

Sunny Leone has become popular in Bollywood with movies like Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Mastizaade. She also starred in a number of dance numbers in movies like Raees and Shootout at Wadala. According to reports, Sunny Leone is all set to make her digital appearance in a comedy web series.

Talking about her new comedy web series in an interview with IANS, Sunny Leone reportedly said that although she could reveal much about it yet. However, the actor added that the experience is exciting for her. She enjoys comedy and added that it felt good making others laugh.

A source reportedly disclosed that Sunny Leone has a good sense of humour. This is exactly what was needed in the comedy show. The anonymous person also added that Sunny has an “impeccable” comic timing. Also, she would not be taking the fees from the show for herself but donating it to St. Catherine’s home. Apparently, her daughter Nisha was also adopted from this place when Sunny and her husband, Daniel Weber used to visit it often. She also twin-kids with Daniel Webber, Noah and Asher.

Happy 2nd Birthday to my baby boys!

You both bring so much joy and happiness to my world every single day. Every time you smile, laugh , play, jump, dance, sing and say mama, my heart melts every time! God Bless you both my little angels from God! pic.twitter.com/DgEO1ySx3u — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) February 12, 2020

Sunny Leone's movies for 2020

Sunny Leone was last seen on the silver screen in Baadshaho where she played the role of a dancer. Her next Bollywood venture is Koka Kola where she plays the lead. It is a horror-comedy. Apart from this, Sunny Leone also hosts the dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla which currently hosted its 12th season.

