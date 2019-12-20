'Ragini MMS Returns 2' Will Show Varun Sood And Divya Agarwal's Sizzling Chemistry

The popular web series Ragini MMS Returns 2 of ALT Balaji is returning on the online streaming site. The show will be released on December 18, 2019. According to a report on an entertainment website, the lead of the show includes Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone To Sizzle In The Song Hello Ji For Ragini MMS Returns Season 2; Watch Teaser

Ragini MMS Returns 2 cast

The franchise of Ragini MMS began with two movies. Producer Ekta Kapoor then shifted the theme of the movies to a web series. Ragini MMS Returns 2 is the second season in the series. The cast of the show will include Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal in lead roles. Divya Agarwal is the runner up of Splitsvilla Season 10. The actor has over 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Shares The Teaser Of New Song Hello Ji From Ragini MMS Returns Season 2

Varun Sood is also famously known for participating in different shows on MTV. He was a part of Splitsvilla, Roadies X2, and Ace of Space. Varun and Divya are dating in real life, as reported in a leading entertainment website.

The report also claims that Aarti Khetarpal will also be a part of this season. She was last seen in the Inside Edge Web Series from Amazon Prime. The report says that she revealed that she will be playing a hotel owner in this season in an interview given to a news website.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Turns Up The Heat In The Song Hello Ji From Ragini MMS Returns Season 2

The cast and crew of the series attended the trailer launch of the series. The event was also attended by Sunny Leone, who features in a song from the movie named Hello Ji. The producer of the series, Ekta Kapoor, was also present.

ALSO READ | Ragini MMS 2 New Poster: Sunny Leone All Set To Add ‘namak’ This Season

ALSO READ | Ragini MMS Returns 2 Trailer: Varun & Divya's Sizzling Chemistry Is Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.