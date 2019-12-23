Sunny Leone Celebrates Hanukkah Festival With Kids Nisha, Asher, And Noah; See Pictures

Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. Along with this, she has also featured in the movies, Ragini MS 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, and more. Sunny Leone married Daniel Webber in the year 2011. Daniel Webber is a musician by profession and the duo has three children. Sunny Leone and Daniel Webber adopted a girl child from Latur. Later the duo announced the birth of her twins Asher and Noah through surrogacy.

Winter is all about Christmas however it also includes the festival Hanukkah celebrated by Jews. Bollywood actor Sunny Leone celebrated the first day of Hanukkah with her kids. Taking to Instagram, Sunny Leone shared a series of pictures of decorated candle holders with two candled on a single holder. Each candelabra signifies her kids – the twins Noah and Asher and daughter Nisha.

See pictures here:

The first picture featured a colourful train while the second was of a boat. The next picture was of a beautiful kitchen. Hanukkah is called the festival of lights. This year it began on December 22 and will continue till December 30. People celebrate this festival by lighting candles for 8 days.

What is next in store for Sunny Leone?

Sunny Leone will be next seen in Veermadevi. It’s an upcoming Indian Tamil-language historical period drama and war film. The film is helmed by Vadivudiyan. The movie marks Sunny Leone’s Tamil debut opposite Navdeep. The movie also stars Srinath and Nassar in supporting roles.

