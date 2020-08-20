Sunny Leone Does Backflip In Stylish Swimsuit; Says 'the Year Is Almost Over', Watch

Sunny Leone has a massive fan following of over 39 million on Instagram. With a huge fan base, she makes sure she keeps her followers updated about her whereabouts. The actor seems to be making the most of her time amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Leone recently posted a goofy video of her pool-time with her friend. Dressed in a swimsuit, she shared a hilarious and heartfelt note and asked fans to take a deep breath as the year almost comes to an end. With all that said now, read on to know what Sunny Leone shared.

Sunny Leone performing a backflip in a swimsuit with friend

Dressed in a purple-pink swimsuit, Sunny Leone can be seen chilling by the pool, enjoying her time. The actor has been sharing some adorable pictures and videos from her time at the pool with her friend and daughter. Today, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a goofy clip with her friend as they can be seen performing a backflip in the pool. They can be seen sporting some stunning swimsuits and enjoying a bright sunny day.

Sharing the clip of her and her friend performing a backflip with a peace sign, she penned a heartfelt note. The actor asked her fans to take a deep breath as the year is 'almost over'. She also shared how the backflip hurts. She penned, ''Peace my brothers and sisters!! Take a deep breath the year is almost over!! And oh yes this back flop hurt a lot!(just like 2020)

Greatful to have friends like @nuria.contreras to spend time with and beat the heat!''. Check out the post shared by Sunny Leone:

The clip shared by Sunny Leone created quite some buzz among the fans. They quickly went to the comment section and responded to the post by showering love. While some fans shared how cool it is, others expressed their love by sharing some heart emoticons. Check out the comments dropped by the fans on the post:

SOURCE: SUNNY LEONE INSTAGRAM - COMMENTS SECTION

