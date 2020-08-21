Sunny Leone Has A Hard Time Performing Leg Workout; Says It's 'never Easy'

Sunny Leone has yet again given fans a sneak-peek into her home workout routine, but this time around, it comprised leg and lower back workouts. Leone is currently living in Los Angeles with her family after she flew to California from Mumbai in May 2020. Earlier this morning, the Ek Paheli Leela actor shared a video of herself working out along with a yoga ball and expressed how difficult these workouts are.

Sunny Leone finds it difficult to perform workouts

It is no secret that actor-dancer Sunny Leone is a fitness freak who loves working out. The 39-year-old often shares videos of her workout regime and post-workout selfies with her fans on social media, propagating healthy living. However, the fitness enthusiast finds it difficult to perform leg and booty workouts. On August 21, Leone gave fans an insight into her morning workout routine on Instagram and expressed that leg and booty workouts are 'never easy'.

In the video shared by her, Leone looks extremely fit in a pink sports bralette and black yoga pants as she works out with a yoga ball. Posting the video on Instagram, she captioned it, "Leg and booty workouts are never easy!! Blah".

Check out the video below:

Yesterday, Sunny took to Instagram to share a fun video with her friend as they chilled by the pool. Dressed in a purple swimsuit, Leone and her friend can be seen diving backward in the swimming pool as they posed for the camera. Sharing the video on the social media platform, the Jackpot actor expressed how hurtful it was, 'just like 2020'. She also asked fans to 'take a deep breath' as the year is almost over.

She captioned the post writing, "Peace my brothers and sisters!! Take a deep breath the year is almost over!! And oh yes!! This back flop hurts a lot! (just like 2020) Grateful to have friends like @nuria.contreras to spend time with and beat the heat!". The video soon went viral on Instagram and garnered over 4.7 million views in less than 24 hours. Have a look:

